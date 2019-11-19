UrduPoint.com
Orthobiologics Symposium Held In Khyber Medical College (KMC)

Department of Orthopedic Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Tuesday arranged an international Orthobiologics symposium in Khyber Medical College (KMC)

Founder of Pakistan Orthobiologics Forum, Professor Khalid Mehmood Shah was the chief guest while the event was also attended by renowned medical professionals including Dr Munawwar Shah, Dr Jan Orangeen and Dr Shakir Sayeed from UK and Dr Ralph Rogers and Dr Kauldeep Sidhau from USA besides leading researchers of Pakistan.

Participants discussed various aspects of Orthobiologcs and informed that certain particles in blood increase immunity of human body. Enrich platelets can also be injected on the site of inflammation and infection in human body to cure wounds.

Participants also shared their research work in field of Orhtobiologics and its results recorded by researchers in clinical practice.

