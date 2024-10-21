Orthopedic Doctor gets American fellow ship Award

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Prominent orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Muneeb ur-Rehman Niazi got fellow ship award from American college of surgeon on basis of best skills and full command over the subject.

Administrator Niazi VIP hospital Sargodha Dr.Aftab Asim while talking to APP said that it was a great honor for all of us that Muneeb-ur-Rehman showed his abilities and skills and got the prestigious award.