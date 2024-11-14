Orthopedic Ward Made Functional At Civil Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Orthopedic Ward has started functioning once again at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur here.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Hamid inaugurated the ward here on Thursday at the hospital.
Talking to the media here, he said that due to some reasons, the Orthopedic Ward had not been functional completely at the hospital.
He said that now Associate Professor Dr. Kashif Siddique had been posted as head of the ward.
He said that necessary medical machines, medical equipment and other required facilities had been provided to the ward, adding that medical staff had also been working at the ward.
Thousands of patients had to visit other hospitals due to not functioning of the Orthopedic Ward completely at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU hosts symposium on Climate Change & Mental Health1 minute ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered11 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations11 minutes ago
-
Exhibition held in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Co-curriculum forum organises seminar on Iqbal21 minutes ago
-
RWU organises 3rd International Conference of Sciences31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 drug dealers with 8 kg drugs41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 suspects during combing operation41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Regional Secretariat holds open court in Okara51 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 Sikh yatrees to visit Hassan Abdal51 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides shelter kits to 250 families in Kabul to support Afghan returnees, flood victims51 minutes ago
-
Sakhi Jam Datar's 753rd Annual Urs concludes51 minutes ago