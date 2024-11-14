Orthopedic Ward made functional at Civil Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Orthopedic Ward has started functioning once again at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur here.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Hamid inaugurated the ward here on Thursday at the hospital.

Talking to the media here, he said that due to some reasons, the Orthopedic Ward had not been functional completely at the hospital.

He said that now Associate Professor Dr. Kashif Siddique had been posted as head of the ward.

He said that necessary medical machines, medical equipment and other required facilities had been provided to the ward, adding that medical staff had also been working at the ward.

Thousands of patients had to visit other hospitals due to not functioning of the Orthopedic Ward completely at Sir Sadique Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.