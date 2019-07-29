UrduPoint.com
Osama Bin Laden Whose Killing In Pakistan Was Claimed Was Not Present Here : Ijaz-ul-Haq

Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Osama Bin Laden whose killing in Pakistan was claimed was not present here : Ijaz-ul-Haq

PML Zia chief and former federal minister Ijaz-ul-Haq has said that if Afghan conflict is not resolved as per aspirations of Taliban the Pakistan will have to suffer heavily

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) PML Zia chief and former Federal minister Ijaz-ul-Haq has said that if Afghan conflict is not resolved as per aspirations of Taliban the Pakistan will have to suffer heavily.While addressing Fikre- Zia convention in Lahore, Ijaz-ul-Haq said that a neutral government should be established in Afghanistan because Taliban are not with incumbent government.

He said if there had been no Jihad in Afghanistan then atomic bomb would not have been developed and similarly if we had not got F-16 aircrafts then atomic bomb was useless.Osama Bin Laden whose killing in Pakistan was claimed actually was not present in Pakistan,he added.

.If lists of Sikhs had not been provided to India then Khalistan would have come to being so far, he remarked.

