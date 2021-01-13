Osama Satti murder case: ATC allows five-day physical remand of the suspects

(@fidahassanain)

The court directed the Investigation Officer to come up with the progress on the next date of hearing in the murder case of 22-year boy.

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended physical remand of the five arrested policemen in the Osama Satti murder case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case.

As the proceedings commenced the police produced five suspects before the court and requested to extend physical remand of the accused by five days.

He said their statement under section 364 of CrPC will be recorded, due to which their custody is required. At this, the court accepted his plea and allowed a five-day extension in the accused’s physical remand.

During the hearing, the judge asked the IO about progress thus far made in investigation, to which the latter said that the accused had confessed to the crime.

He quoted them as saying that an innocent citizen lost his life because of their fault.

Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed were the accused who were given into police custody on five-day physical remand.

On Jan 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were arrested over charges of killing 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in Islamabad.