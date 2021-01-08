UrduPoint.com
Osama Satti Murder Case: Five Policemen Removed From Their Posts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:31 PM

The policemen have been removed from their posts for their failure to handle the situation professionally.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Federal capital police removed five policemen arrested over charges of killing 22-year old Osama Satti, the sources said on Friday.

The policemen who had been removed from the posts include sub-inspector Iftikhar Ahmed and constables namely Muhammad Mustafa, Shakeel Ahmed, Mudassar Mukhtiar and Saeed were currently on physical remand in police custody.

“The policemen were removed their posts for failing to handle the situation professionally and instead targeting the vehicle,” said the sources while seeking anonymity.

“They defamed the police department,” the sources further said.

A letter issued to one of the policemen dismissed over charges of professional failure in the matter of Usama Satti read: “Keeping in view of whole episode and his unprofessional approach towards official duties which has resulted [in] such unpleasant incident, the undersigned reached to the conclusion that his attitude towards official tasks is unbecoming and his further retention in the disciplined force like Islamabad Police is not justified,”.

The letter further said: “ Therefore, finding him guilty of gross misconduct, he is awarded a major punishment of “dismissal from service,” as provided under Punjab Police (E&D( Rules, 1975 duly adopted ICT police.

Yesterday, a local court in Islamabad expressed serious concerns over the failure of police to handle the situation professionally. The court allowed physical remand of the police officials involved in the matter for further investigation.

