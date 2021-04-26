UrduPoint.com
Osama Satti's Father Challenges Trial Court Verdict For Removing Anti Terrorism Act Clauses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Osama Satti's father challenges trial court verdict for removing anti terrorism act clauses

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents on appeal challenging the removal of anti terrorism act clauses from Osma Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents on appeal challenging the removal of anti terrorism act clauses from Osma Satti murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the case filed by the father of Osama Satti.

The petitioner pleaded that the anti terrorism court had ordered to remove anti terrorism act clauses from first information report and ignored several facts.

He prayed the court to turn down the decision of trial court and restore the anti terrorism act clauses in the case.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till May 27.

It may be mentioned here that Osama Satti was killed in Islamabad by the firing of police personnel. A first information report was registered against five police personnel and they are behind the bars these days.

