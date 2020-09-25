UrduPoint.com
OSH Office Established At Islamia University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

OSH office established at Islamia University

The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the University has established the office of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) to identify workplace hazards for all employees and to develop the safety and health manuals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the University has established the office of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) to identify workplace hazards for all employees and to develop the safety and health manuals.

According to a spokesman of the varsity Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, the VC was addressing the participants of safety and health training workshop at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

This training workshop was aimed at providing facilities regarding awareness of workplace hazards among stakeholders at work and to ensure a healthy working environment.

The training addressed the effective implementation of health and safety standard, awareness about health and safety procedures, necessary training for effective implementation of COVID-19 measures of before and after the re-opening of university, necessary training of the first aids, fire and road safety and provide the hands-on practice to all attendees.

The VC praised the efforts of OSH in organizing the training workshop and distributed certificates among participants.

