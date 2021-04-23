UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osma Satti's Father Moves To IHC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Osma Satti's father moves to IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the decision of an anti terrorism court (ATC) for removing the clauses of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) in Osama Satti murder case.

Osma's father Nadeem Satti had prayed the court to turn down the decision of ATC dated April 12, adding that the trial court had ignored various facts in its decision.

He further said that the ATC also ignored the contents of judicial inquiry report which had stated that the murder had created fear among the public. The petitioner prayed the court to directed ATC to conduct the trial under ATA sections against the accused persons.

It may be mentioned here that Osma Satti had been killed during a firing of police personnel in Federal capital and a first information report was registered against five police personnel.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police April May Islamabad High Court Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

34 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

38 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

43 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

1 hour ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

49 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.