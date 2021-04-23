ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the decision of an anti terrorism court (ATC) for removing the clauses of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) in Osama Satti murder case.

Osma's father Nadeem Satti had prayed the court to turn down the decision of ATC dated April 12, adding that the trial court had ignored various facts in its decision.

He further said that the ATC also ignored the contents of judicial inquiry report which had stated that the murder had created fear among the public. The petitioner prayed the court to directed ATC to conduct the trial under ATA sections against the accused persons.

It may be mentioned here that Osma Satti had been killed during a firing of police personnel in Federal capital and a first information report was registered against five police personnel.