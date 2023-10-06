Open Menu

OSP Organize Symposium On Diagnostic Ophthalmology

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 07:42 PM

OSP organize symposium on diagnostic ophthalmology

In a dedicated effort to advance the field of diagnostic ophthalmology and promote groundbreaking research in eye care, Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan (OSP) in collaboration with Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organized a one-day eye symposium titled "Diagnostic Ophthalmology"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) In a dedicated effort to advance the field of diagnostic ophthalmology and promote groundbreaking research in eye care, Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan (OSP) in collaboration with Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organized a one-day eye symposium titled "Diagnostic Ophthalmology."

The event was attended by distinguished ophthalmologists, clinicians, and academicians from various institutions who share their invaluable insights and expertise.

Those who were present include President OSP KP, Dr. Shafqatullah Marwat; President-elect, Prof. Dr. Mahfooz Hussain; General Secretary, Dr. Imran; Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal PMC, Dr. Zia ul islam, Dr. Shad Mohammad Khan and other renowned ophthalmologists.

Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, the Dean of Peshawar Medical College, shed light on the outreach services offered by the Ophthalmology Department of PMC.

Dr. Zafar ul Islam, a distinguished expert in the field, delivered an enlightening speech on the application of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) in the diagnosis of glaucoma.

The symposium served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, fostering collaboration among experts in the field. Attendees had the invaluable opportunity to gain insights into the latest trends and breakthroughs in diagnostic ophthalmology.

In recognition of the dedication of the presenters, certificates were distributed among them on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange October Event From Share

Recent Stories

SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

3 minutes ago
 Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

12 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

12 minutes ago
 LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions ag ..

LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelch ..

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

4 minutes ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

4 minutes ago
PSX gains 41 points

PSX gains 41 points

4 minutes ago
 PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

9 minutes ago
 Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

4 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbotta ..

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning instit ..

Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technol ..

3 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan