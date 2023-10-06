OSP organize symposium on diagnostic ophthalmology

In a dedicated effort to advance the field of diagnostic ophthalmology and promote groundbreaking research in eye care, Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan (OSP) in collaboration with Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organized a one-day eye symposium titled "Diagnostic Ophthalmology"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) In a dedicated effort to advance the field of diagnostic ophthalmology and promote groundbreaking research in eye care, Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan (OSP) in collaboration with Peshawar Medical College (PMC) organized a one-day eye symposium titled "Diagnostic Ophthalmology."

The event was attended by distinguished ophthalmologists, clinicians, and academicians from various institutions who share their invaluable insights and expertise.

Those who were present include President OSP KP, Dr. Shafqatullah Marwat; President-elect, Prof. Dr. Mahfooz Hussain; General Secretary, Dr. Imran; Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, Dr. Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal PMC, Dr. Zia ul islam, Dr. Shad Mohammad Khan and other renowned ophthalmologists.

Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, the Dean of Peshawar Medical College, shed light on the outreach services offered by the Ophthalmology Department of PMC.

Dr. Zafar ul Islam, a distinguished expert in the field, delivered an enlightening speech on the application of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) in the diagnosis of glaucoma.

The symposium served as a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, fostering collaboration among experts in the field. Attendees had the invaluable opportunity to gain insights into the latest trends and breakthroughs in diagnostic ophthalmology.

In recognition of the dedication of the presenters, certificates were distributed among them on the occasion.