Ostrich farming a lucrative business with ample investment opportunities; Minister Livestock

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Thursday said the ostrich farming is a lucrative business with ample investment opportunities.

There is a need to further highlight its utility and importance to the public so as to provide proper awareness for investment in this sector.

Addressing a seminar on "Ostrich Farming in Sindh", organized by Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department in collaboration with Ostrich Association of Pakistan at Sindh Institute of Animal Health here the Minister Livestock said that conducting such seminar is a good move to encourage the people involved in ostrich farming and to aware the public, according to a statement.

He said that private sector should also come forward and support the Government in this regard.

Abdul Bari Pitafi on the occasion announced appointment of a focal person on behalf of the department to facilitate the people with a hope that the ostrich farming in Sindh would increase with local and foreign investments.

The provincial minister assured the Ostrich Association for all possible cooperation on behalf of the Sindh government.

On the occasion, Director General Sindh Institute of Animal Health Dr. Nazir Kalhoro informed the participants about the vaccine developed at the institute for the protection of animals from the diseases especially ostrich. Besides President Ostrich Association Raja Tahir Latif explained the audience about technical and other initiatives needed to start this business. He also described ostrich farming model in the world.

Raja Tahir explained the benefits and difficulties of ostrich farming to the participants. Director General Livestock Dr. Jamil Sheikh and others also spoke on the occasion.