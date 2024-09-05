Other Provinces Should Also Launch School Nutrition Programme: CM
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that her government had launched the 'School nutrition programme' in three districts of southern Punjab because children of the region were mostly suffering from nutritional deficiencies and stunted growth.
"Surveys indicate that children's weight is not in accordance with their age in these areas. it is not a favour to the children; it is their right," she added. She said all provinces in Pakistan face issues of nutritional deficiencies and stunted growth; therefore, all provinces should start a school nutrition programme.
"We need to think beyond provincial boundaries. Children are the future of Pakistan, and it is our collective responsibility," the CM said. Maryam disclosed that the idea for launching the programme came to her mind during a school visit when she was informed that many children come to school without breakfast, and they often faint due to weakness.
She said the Punjab government started the programme to improve children's diet and from beginning to class 5, children would be given a packet of milk daily to address their nutritional deficiencies. "There are approximately 49,000 schools in Punjab. It is her desire to start a proper meal programme in all schools. There are resource constraints, but we are making efforts," the CM said.
Maryam said Punjab was the only province that had made serious efforts to control prices and reduce inflation. She said that according to Nawaz Sharif’s vision, inflation had come down to single digit, and prices were decreasing. In the past, inflation decreased during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. Even today, it is decreasing day by day, Maryam noted. "Inflation has reached single digit after seven years. It will decrease further," she hoped. "You are our future. We will upgrade this Primary school," the CM stated.
Provincial ministers, chief secretary Punjab and other officials accompanied her.
