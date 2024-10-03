Other provinces should follow Punjab govt to reduce transport fares: Azma Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that the transport fares have been reduced on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that the transport fares have been reduced on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

According to details, Azma Bokhari said in his statement on Thursday that after the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, passengers have started getting relief. The minister said that the transport fares have been reduced across the province, adding, the fare from Lahore to Karachi has been reduced by 190 rupees. The fare from Lahore to Peshawar has been reduced by 50 rupees, and the fare from Lahore to Rawalpindi has been reduced by 20 rupees, she added.

Punjab is the only province where the fares are reduced when petrol and diesel are cheap, while transport officers are in the field, she added.

Azma Bokhari said that the new fare list has been displayed on boards, at all bus stations, the transporters of Punjab are also grateful for cooperation with the Punjab government.

She said for the fifth time in a row, due to the reduction in petrol prices, transport fares have also been reduced.

It is being reduced further, the rest of the provinces should also follow the Punjab government and reduce the fares when petrol and diesel become cheaper, the minister stressed.