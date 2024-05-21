Open Menu

Otho Assumes Charge CEO At HESCO

May 21, 2024

Otho assumes charge CEO at HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Muhammad Roshan Otho has assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

According to the HESCO spokesperson, talking to officials, he said that our first priority was to provide electricity to consumers in a better manner under consumer-friendly services.

He expressed the determination that they would work together as a team with honesty for the progress of HESCO.

He directed that all employees should ensure their attendance during office hours and the negligent one will be punished.

He said all field staff and officers were directed to completely eradicate electricity theft and 100% recovery was our top priority.

"I personally go out in the field day and night, and where electricity theft is caught, action will be taken against the area's incharges, staff and relevant officers on the spot, he added."

