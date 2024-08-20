Ottawa’s Parliament Hill Hosts Vibrant Pakistan Independence Day Event
The Pakistan High Commission, Canada-Pakistan Association (CPA), and MP Yasir Naqvi hosted a Pakistan Independence Day celebration at Parliament Hill Ottawa uniting the Pakistani diaspora and Canadian nationals of Pakistani origin in shared pride and joy
This event marked a significant moment as it brought together a large gathering of the Pakistani diaspora and Canadian nationals of Pakistani origin, united in their shared pride and joy for our homeland.
In his address, Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistani community in Canada on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. He reflected on the monumental Pakistan Movement, led by the visionary Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which culminated in the creation of a sovereign nation where we could live with dignity, freedom, and equality.
Kakar lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Canada for their unwavering dedication and contributions, which have played a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds between Pakistan and Canada.
He emphasized that the Pakistani community has not only fostered greater understanding and cooperation between the two nations but has also been instrumental in showcasing Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage.
He also took the opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing plight of our Kashmiri brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just cause, urging the international community to fulfill the promises made to them and to uphold their right to self-determination.
This celebration was not just a commemoration of Pakistan independence but also a reaffirmation of the shared values, unity, and the enduring spirit of Pakistanis, both at home and abroad.
