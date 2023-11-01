Open Menu

OUP Enters A Strategic Partnership With Nutshell Communications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Oxford University Press (OUP), a global leader in publishing, formally announced a strategic partnership with Nutshell Communications, Pakistan's foremost communications firm specialising in stakeholder engagement, corporate branding, thought leadership, and strategic communications

The agreement was officiated at the OUP headquarters in Karachi by Founder & CEO Nutshell Group, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Managing Director OUP Arshad Saeed Husain, said a press release issued here.

Arshad Saeed Hussain reiterated OUP's commitment to upholding the highest standards in education.

"We are excited about the launch of AQA Oxford, and our rigorous research methods and outreach demonstrate our dedication to advancing education and learning in Pakistan," he added.

He emphasized how Nutshell Group's unique Pakistan-focused perspective aligns seamlessly with its mission to promote excellence in research, scholarship, and education.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan thanked OUP for choosing Nutshell as its communications partner and emphasised the need to work together for greater causes.

"This collaboration holds the potential to achieve excellence and extend OUP's literary contributions to a broader audience. I look forward to assisting OUP in enhancing its outreach and creating a greater impact on a much larger audience."

