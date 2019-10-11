"Our Artisan Has Telent, Need Is To Polish Their Skills, Provide Access To Market": Barlas

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Handicrafts Association of Pakistan's newly-elected President Fahad Mustafa Barlas on Friday said our artisan has enough talent and skills to compete, but the need is to polish their skills and provide access to national and international markets.Barlas said this in an interview with Online (news Agency) in Islamabad on Friday.

Our artists have refiness in their hands and the thing we need to do is to equiped them with latest demands of the market.The newly elected president informed that the organization was working on a policy to boost handicrafts industry and the policy will soon be introduced in this regard.

He said that he has just held a meeting with Islamabad Chamber of Commerace President Muhammad Israr Ahmed.Barlas said the world generate over $6 billion revenue from handicraft business, regreting that Pakistan share in this industry is equal to none.

He said the association will not only take measures to boost moral of the artists but to skill them in accordance to the market demand.

In this way, we will not only be able to grow our hand craft industry, but will also be able to generate revenue, adding that our artists and atrisans are not inferior in quality and creativity than the crafts in the world.He said the association will take measures to display hand made crafts across the country through arranging exhibitions, adding that awards will also be given to the artists who performed well.The association will also tender request to the governmnet for its support and facilitation.

He said he will request the governmnet to allot display centres at all major Railway stations likewise at airports so that our artists products can get maximum exposure as well as purchase.He was hopeful that all major business chambers and federations will continue their support as well as the governmnet.

He said no matter they are international or national people love hand made products and prefer disply at their offices and at homes.