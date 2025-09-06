Open Menu

Our Brave Martyrs, Ghazis' Unmatched Sacrifices Safeguarded Our Sovereignty, Dignity; Azam Nazeer Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Our brave martyrs, ghazis' unmatched sacrifices safeguarded our sovereignty, dignity; Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on this Defence Day, we pay heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs and ghazis whose unmatched sacrifices safeguarded the sovereignty and dignity of Pakistan. Their courage remains a timeless reminder of patriotism, unity and resilience, he said in a statement issued here Saturday.

The minister said we also honour the spirit of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which reflects the unwavering determination of our armed forces and the people of Pakistan in defending the motherland against aggression.

Their valor is a testament to the nation’s collective strength and steadfast resolve, he expressed.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said, today, while Pakistan continues to face numerous challenges, the legacy of our heroes reminds us that with faith, unity, and sacrifice, no obstacle is insurmountable. This day calls upon us to carry forward their spirit by working towards a stronger, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan, where justice and human dignity prevail, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

5 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

14 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

14 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

14 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

14 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

15 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

15 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

15 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan