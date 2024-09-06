Our brave soldiers prove in 1965 war readiness to protect every inch of homeland: CEO KWSC

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed on Thursday said that our brave soldiers, pilots, officers, and sailors proved in the 1965 war, to the world that they are always ready to protect every inch of the homeland.
In a statement on Defence Day, the CEO of KWSC said that Defence day is a source of pride and like a national day for us, when the enemy tried to trample our freedom and survival, the Pakistani nation stood before strongly.
He said that on September 6, India imposed an undeclared war on Pakistan, when the entire nation stood up in support of our armed forces for the protection of the homeland.
The great day of September 6 every year allows us to pay tribute to our national heroes, armed forces veterans, and especially those martyrs, he added.
Chief Operating Officer KWSC Engineer Asadullah Khan said that we salute the brave sons of the nation who sacrificed their precious lives for the safety and security of the country.
He also paid tribute to the families of martyrs who sacrificed their loved ones in the motherland. Our courageous nation and strong armed forces have repeatedly proved that we are not only capable of defending the country but are always ready to deal with any kind of aggression, he added.
On the occasion of Defence Day, we pledge that we will continue to protect the country's defense, security, and survival at any cost, he said.
