Our Clarification

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) UrduPoint clarified that the news regarding change of Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqat was claimed and run by Online News Agency here on Monday.

According to the details, Online News Agency said that ministry of interior sent a summary to Prime Minister regarding change of incumbent Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad. The agency claimed that Capt (retired) Waseem is likely to replace Hamza Shafqat owing to his bad performance.

It also claimed that DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqat was allegedly involved supporting real estate mafia, which gave huge losses to citizens.

Present DC Islamabad also failed to tackle the Lal Masjid issue, which is another example of his bad performance. The news regarding change of DC Hamza Shafqat, urdu Point clarified, was run by Online News Agency.

While Capt (r) Waseem has performed in an exemplary manner as DC Gawadar and resolved complex issues of land which is highly appreciated by the citizens.