Our drama industry best in the world in terms of talent: Faisal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that our drama industry is one of the best in the world in terms of talent, productions and direction etc. In a statement, he said that such great productions like Ertugrul will help out our drama industry in different dimensions.

"We should show some amazing work that has already been produced - presenting Islamic history, culture and faith", he said, adding that it should be bilateral - exporting our content abroad.

"It's a win win trade. Also we need to work on our substance / content", he said.

He said that with great substance "we can penetrate major markets across the globe",.

"I wish we had reacted when rubbish Indian content (low standard dramas, films, songs) was aired across our tv channels, cinema and radio", he said adding that our own people promoted "Games of Thrones" here. Why should we object Ertugrul type content. Even ptv used to air Good English film".