ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that our economy can't grow with high power tariff, thus we have to replace the power plants operating on costlier fuel that burdens our people and results in circular debt.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said as part of the government's revolutionary solarisation project of generating 10,000 MW to replace the costly thermal power, he launched a program for solarisation of 100,000 tube wells yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the solarisation of tube wells will provide cheap electricity to the farmers and boost our domestic agricultural yield, leading to self-sufficiency in food production.

He said the long-term solution lies in tapping our abundant solar and hydel energy resources.

The Prime Minister said solarisation project is priority and a total of 377 billion rupees will be spent on solarisation of tube wells.

Other than solar, nuclear and coal power projects, Shehbaz Sharif said the coalition government focused its attention on development of hydropower projects.

The Prime Minister said we have offered our brotherly country, Saudi Arabia to invest in multipurpose Diamer BashaDam.