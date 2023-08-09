Open Menu

Our Economy Can't Grow With High Power Tariff: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2023 | 04:28 PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says as part of the government's revolutionary solarisation project of generating 10,000 MW to replace the costly thermal power, he launched a program for solarisation of 100,000 tube wells yesterday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that our economy can't grow with high power tariff, thus we have to replace the power plants operating on costlier fuel that burdens our people and results in circular debt.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said as part of the government's revolutionary solarisation project of generating 10,000 MW to replace the costly thermal power, he launched a program for solarisation of 100,000 tube wells yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the solarisation of tube wells will provide cheap electricity to the farmers and boost our domestic agricultural yield, leading to self-sufficiency in food production.

He said the long-term solution lies in tapping our abundant solar and hydel energy resources.

The Prime Minister said solarisation project is priority and a total of 377 billion rupees will be spent on solarisation of tube wells.

Other than solar, nuclear and coal power projects, Shehbaz Sharif said the coalition government focused its attention on development of hydropower projects.

The Prime Minister said we have offered our brotherly country, Saudi Arabia to invest in multipurpose Diamer BashaDam.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Nuclear Saudi Arabia Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

21 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

8 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan