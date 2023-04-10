Our effort is not confrontation but reiteration of rights: DFederal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday said that our endeavouring was not against any institution, but rather a fight to ward off instability in the country by holding concurrent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday said that our endeavouring was not against any institution, but rather a fight to ward off instability in the country by holding concurrent elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Khurram Dastgir claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) struggle was for the upholding of the Constitution.

"Elections in parts will influence the process of general elections and drag the country in chaos", he added.

Our struggle and constitutional demand was a free and fair election for the National Assembly as well as all theProvincial Assemblies to be in order all together, he further added.