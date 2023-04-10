Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Our Effort Is Not Confrontation But Reiteration Of Rights: DFederal Minister For Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Our effort is not confrontation but reiteration of rights: DFederal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday said that our endeavouring was not against any institution, but rather a fight to ward off instability in the country by holding concurrent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Monday said that our endeavouring was not against any institution, but rather a fight to ward off instability in the country by holding concurrent elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Khurram Dastgir claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) struggle was for the upholding of the Constitution.

"Elections in parts will influence the process of general elections and drag the country in chaos", he added.

Our struggle and constitutional demand was a free and fair election for the National Assembly as well as all theProvincial Assemblies to be in order all together, he further added.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khurram Dastgir Khan All

Recent Stories

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s ..

Al Wahda, Baniyas and Al Ain qualify for under-18s finals of Jiu-jitsu President ..

23 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse F ..

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival will compr ..

23 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court summons Sa ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court summons Sardar Tanveer for contempt proc ..

44 seconds ago
 Two Corona patients admitted to Holy Family Hospit ..

Two Corona patients admitted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH)

45 seconds ago
 Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve ..

Chinese researchers find new mechanism to improve quality of cotton fibre

23 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz's brave move to silence BMW Question ..

Maryam Nawaz's brave move to silence BMW Question takes social media by storm

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.