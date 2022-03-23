UrduPoint.com

Our Forefathers Paramount Sacrifices Made Freedom Possible: Dr Farogh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Farogh Naseem Tuesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day and said that our forefathers have given tremendous sacrifices only after which we achieved Pakistan

He said that the nation commemorate the day when the Muslims of the subcontinent pledged to free themselves from years of slavery. "On this special day, our forefathers, under the guidance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, finally pledged that they would have an independent homeland for future generations, a homeland whose government is governed by the commands of Allah Almighty and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)." He said that the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940 was an important moment in the history of the Muslims of the subcontinent as it took only seven years to realize the idea of an independent Muslim homeland and finally on 14th August 1947 Pakistan emerged as an independent state on the world map.

The Muslims of the subcontinent gave great sacrifices for a separate homeland, he added.

He said that this day was a reminder of the determination and courage of Muslims to have a separate homeland. "Today we face challenges on many fronts, we can only get out of this situation with the help of our determination and courage," he added.

He said that the government was working hard to establish the rule of law and access to justice faster and cheaper for every Pakistani. In this regard, legislation had been made and now the implementation phase had started, he added. "We are determined to achieve the goals we set for ourselves, and one day we will succeed," he concluded.

