Our forefathers sacrifice their lives for achieving independent country: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th independence day ceremony was held at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, here Monday.

Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak, and Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir hoisted the national flag.

On the occasion, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak said that today was the day of renewal of our pledge for the safety of our beloved country.

"Our elders have sacrificed their lives to get an independent country. Today, a new spirit was needed to stabilize the country externally and internally, " he added.

DC Multan Umar Jahangir said that the district administration paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom movement and the heroes.

Representatives of all schools of thought came forward for the uplift of the country.

Civil society, peace committee, and district officials attended the ceremony.

Camel dance, national songs and tableau were also presented.

Meanwhile, the independence day ceremony was held at Nishtar Hospital.

Commissioner Amir Khattak hoisted the flag and cut the cake.

The medical superintendent Nishtar Hospital Dr Rao Amjad, doctors, and paramedical staff were present.

Commissioner distributed sweets among patients and attendants and asked about health facilities.