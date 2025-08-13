Our Forefathers Sacrificed For This Country And We Played Our Part As Well
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Medical University announced that, on the occasion of the Maarka e Haq commemoration and Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah and her team organized a grand celebration at Chandka Medical College, Larkano on Wednesday in Main Auditorium Hall.
Chief guests included MPA and Member of the Chandka Medical College Hospital Management board, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, and Commissioner Larkana, Tahir Hussain Sangi. The event was also attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, District Council Chairman Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur and Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, as well as other dignitaries and district administration officials.
Students from Sweet Home and university faculty members presented national songs and speeches on the freedom movement, followed by a live performance of patriotic songs by renowned singer Ahad Khan. The program’s commentary and background narration were delivered by Mr. Shakeel Jafri and Ms. Shazleen Wahidi.
Principal CMC Prof. Zameer Soomro “This country was achieved through immense sacrifices, and we must now work tirelessly for its progress. To understand the value of freedom, ask the oppressed in Palestine or the Kashmiris—freedom holds a profound philosophy.”said his wellcome speech.
Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi remarked that Sindh made significant sacrifices during the independence struggle. He added: “Freedom is a feeling—it can be of thought, speech, mind, body, and soul.
We are fortunate to have our own country where we can live and worship freely.”
Jameel Ahmed Soomro said that “Our forefathers sacrificed for this country, and we have played our part as well. Now, it is time for the youth to step forward, take the lead, and carry this mission ahead. There is no place for hatred or discrimination based on religion, language, or ethnicity. All people are entitled to equal rights. Today, the fight continues—against ignorance, extremism, and fundamentalism.”
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized: “August 14 is the most significant day for all Pakistanis. On this day, we put aside differences of language, religion, ethnicity, race, gender, and social status, uniting as one nation to celebrate our devotion to Pakistan. In the Battle of Truth, the people of Pakistan proved that we are the front line of our army. We owe gratitude to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for making Pakistan a nuclear power, enabling us to stand fearlessly against any enemy.” She also announced that SMBBMU will be launching a Department of Medical Technology this year.
The ceremony was also addressed by Mr. Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur, SSP Motorway Nadeem Ashraf Waraich, and District Health Officer Dr. Shoukat Abro.
Large number of faculty members, Students and Former students of Chandka Medical College also attended the event. The ceremony concluded with Director Academics Dr. Shahid Soomro extending gratitude to all participants.
Recent Stories
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters1 minute ago
-
Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well1 minute ago
-
Grand musical night "Mera Pakistan" marks 78th Independence Day celebrations2 minutes ago
-
State-of-the-art upgraded Karachi station set to be inaugurated on September 10: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy accelerates with robust reforms, enhanced export and global confidence; says Fi ..2 minutes ago
-
PFC, ChenOne celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal12 minutes ago
-
Cake cut at e-Khidmat Markaz to mark Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club21 minutes ago
-
Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq21 minutes ago
-
DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations21 minutes ago
-
Green & white glow bright across cities in Independence day festivities22 minutes ago