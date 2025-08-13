Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Medical University announced that, on the occasion of the Maarka e Haq commemoration and Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah and her team organized a grand celebration at Chandka Medical College, Larkano on Wednesday in Main Auditorium Hall.

Chief guests included MPA and Member of the Chandka Medical College Hospital Management board, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, and Commissioner Larkana, Tahir Hussain Sangi. The event was also attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, District Council Chairman Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur and Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, as well as other dignitaries and district administration officials.

Students from Sweet Home and university faculty members presented national songs and speeches on the freedom movement, followed by a live performance of patriotic songs by renowned singer Ahad Khan. The program’s commentary and background narration were delivered by Mr. Shakeel Jafri and Ms. Shazleen Wahidi.

Principal CMC Prof. Zameer Soomro “This country was achieved through immense sacrifices, and we must now work tirelessly for its progress. To understand the value of freedom, ask the oppressed in Palestine or the Kashmiris—freedom holds a profound philosophy.”said his wellcome speech.

Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi remarked that Sindh made significant sacrifices during the independence struggle. He added: “Freedom is a feeling—it can be of thought, speech, mind, body, and soul.

We are fortunate to have our own country where we can live and worship freely.”

Jameel Ahmed Soomro said that “Our forefathers sacrificed for this country, and we have played our part as well. Now, it is time for the youth to step forward, take the lead, and carry this mission ahead. There is no place for hatred or discrimination based on religion, language, or ethnicity. All people are entitled to equal rights. Today, the fight continues—against ignorance, extremism, and fundamentalism.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah emphasized: “August 14 is the most significant day for all Pakistanis. On this day, we put aside differences of language, religion, ethnicity, race, gender, and social status, uniting as one nation to celebrate our devotion to Pakistan. In the Battle of Truth, the people of Pakistan proved that we are the front line of our army. We owe gratitude to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for making Pakistan a nuclear power, enabling us to stand fearlessly against any enemy.” She also announced that SMBBMU will be launching a Department of Medical Technology this year.

The ceremony was also addressed by Mr. Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur, SSP Motorway Nadeem Ashraf Waraich, and District Health Officer Dr. Shoukat Abro.

Large number of faculty members, Students and Former students of Chandka Medical College also attended the event. The ceremony concluded with Director Academics Dr. Shahid Soomro extending gratitude to all participants.