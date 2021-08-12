UrduPoint.com

"Our Forefathers' Sacrifices Came To Fruition As Pakistan In 1947": Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

"Our forefathers' sacrifices came to fruition as Pakistan in 1947": Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Renowned educationist and writer Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui said on Thursday that independence for the Muslims of subcontinent emerged on the world map as Pakistan as a separate homeland in 1947 in the wake of numerous sacrifices rendered by our forefathers during Pakistan movement.

He expressed these views at a ceremony organized by Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) at e-library in line with upcoming Independence Day celebrations and observance of international youth day here.

Dr. Siddiqui who attended the ceremony as special guest along with chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan district Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, said that Pakistan was a gift from the Almighty bestowed upon the people in recognition of their struggle for a legitimate cause.

He urged the youth to excel in whatever field they choose and perform best in serving the country adding that it was the best tribute they can offer to their forefathers and the heroes of Pakistan movement.

Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi said that youth were the backbone of the country and hopes of future progress and survival depend on what and how they contribute to the national development process.

YPO president Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Maj. (R) Javed Musarrat, Prof. Abdul Majid Wattu, Prof. Azam Hussain, Alhaaj Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, Rasheed Abbas Khan, Prof. Mehnmood Dogar, Mukhtar Soomro, Javed Iqbal and Imran Aazmi also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with a speech contest among students of schools, colleges and universities on the topic "I am proud of being Pakistani". Two Multan girls including Areeba Ali, and Zainab Rafiq secured first and second positions while Muhammad Abu Bakar from Daanish school Rajanpur stood third in school level contest.

Jalaluddin, Ayesha Tahir from BZU Multan, and Muhammad Idrees from Daanish school Rajanpur secured first three positions respectively in college/university level contest. English speech contest was won by Muhammad Nasir from Daanish school Rajanpur, while Umaina Shafiq and Labeeqa Naeem stood second and third.

