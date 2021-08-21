UrduPoint.com

Our 'forest Heroes' Saving Green Pakistan: PM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:54 PM

Our 'forest heroes' saving Green Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid tribute to an employee of Forest Department, who had laid his life while saving the forests from fires

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday paid tribute to an employee of Forest Department, who had laid his life while saving the forests from fires.

He termed forester Jamshid Iqbal of Forest Department Chitral a "hero", who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01, on August 19.

"These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan," the prime minister tweeted.

August marks the beginning of monsoon season in Pakistan, and with the rain comes another busy stretch for the country's ambitious tree-planting programme.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, residents of all stripes, from government officials to Boy Scouts, fan out along the hills. They bring with them chinar tree saplings � which can grow to nearly 100 feet tall � along with other varieties, and they begin digging, the Washington Post said in its recent report.

The report mentions that it's all part of an effort that started in 2015, when Imran Khan � then a provincial politician and now Pakistan's prime minister � backed a programme 'Billion Tree Tsunami'. The initiative reached its province-wide target in 2018 and was so successful that Federal officials expanded the drive nationally in 2019 with a new goal of 10 billion trees � or, the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami.

" "Everyone is waking up and starting to plant," lawyer and environmentalist Hazrat Maaz told The Washington Post at the time.

The programme addresses Pakistan's history of deforestation as the country confronts the realities of climate change in the form of hotter temperatures, melting Himalayan glaciers and intensifying monsoon rains.

"It makes us very vulnerable," Malik Amin Aslam, federal minister for climate change, said in a recent phone call. He has overseen both the provincial and national planting campaigns. "The cheapest, most effective and quickest way to fight climate change is to plant trees," he said.

Direct planting, Aslam explained, accounts for about 40 percent of the program's new trees. Hundreds of thousands of people across Pakistan are working to nurture and plant 21 species, from the Chir pine to the deodar � the national tree.

The other 60 percent come from assisted regeneration, in which community members are paid to protect existing forests so that trees can propagate and thrive. Protectors are known as "nighabaan," and 11 individuals lost their lives fighting the "timber mafia" between 2016 and 2018, according to Aslam.

Aslam says the initiative is engaging the next generation in the country's battle against climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Fire Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Washington Chitral August 2016 2015 2018 2019 Post All From Government Billion Rains Employment

Recent Stories

Babar Azam optimistic to meet targets in 2nd Test ..

Babar Azam optimistic to meet targets in 2nd Test match against Windies

11 minutes ago
 Suspect secures bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram's ca ..

Suspect secures bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram's case at Minar-e-Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Fawad rules out change in PMDA draft on workers ..

Fawad rules out change in PMDA draft on workers rights, fake news

7 minutes ago
 Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cas ..

Palau loses virus-free status with first Covid cases

7 minutes ago
 UVAS holds brainstorming session of dairy stakehol ..

UVAS holds brainstorming session of dairy stakeholders & farmers for Capacity Bu ..

46 minutes ago
 Russia Honors Dante on 700th Anniversary of His De ..

Russia Honors Dante on 700th Anniversary of His Death by Giving Italy Series of ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.