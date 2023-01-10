UrduPoint.com

"Our Numbers Are Complete In Punjab Assembly," Says Atta Tarar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

The PM's aide says they are confident about numbers because the female candidates are not willing to vote Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister and PML-N leader Atta Tarar claimed on Tuesday that their numbers were complete in the Punjab Assembly.

The PM's aide said that their strength of 177 members was present in the provincial assembly. The government's members contrary to their numbers were 140 members.

He made these claims while talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

“Our numbers are complete and we are confident about it," said Tarar adding that the numbers of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi will not be completed as the women members are not willing to vote him.

He also stated that Parvez Elahi was reluctant to take the vote of confidence and the government had run away along with Moonis Elahi.

The PML-N leader said that sooner or later, the vote of confidence would have to be taken since a hollow person was sitting on the chair of the chief minister.

He went on to say that the Federal ministers could not enter the Punjab Assembly.

Tarar also stated that the Punjab Assembly was not the district council of Gujrat and would not allowed to be so.

The PTI and its allies, he said, were fighting over who did more corruption.

It may be mentioned here that Tarar was earlier stopped from entering in the Punjab Assembly.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Moonis Elahi Vote Provincial Assembly Gujrat May Women From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

2 hours ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.