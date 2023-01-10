"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PM's aide says they are confident about numbers because the female candidates are not willing to vote Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister and PML-N leader Atta Tarar claimed on Tuesday that their numbers were complete in the Punjab Assembly.

The PM's aide said that their strength of 177 members was present in the provincial assembly. The government's members contrary to their numbers were 140 members.

He made these claims while talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

“Our numbers are complete and we are confident about it," said Tarar adding that the numbers of Chaudhary Parvez Elahi will not be completed as the women members are not willing to vote him.

He also stated that Parvez Elahi was reluctant to take the vote of confidence and the government had run away along with Moonis Elahi.

The PML-N leader said that sooner or later, the vote of confidence would have to be taken since a hollow person was sitting on the chair of the chief minister.

He went on to say that the Federal ministers could not enter the Punjab Assembly.

Tarar also stated that the Punjab Assembly was not the district council of Gujrat and would not allowed to be so.

The PTI and its allies, he said, were fighting over who did more corruption.

It may be mentioned here that Tarar was earlier stopped from entering in the Punjab Assembly.