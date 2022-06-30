UrduPoint.com

Our Numbers Are Complete, Says Atta Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Our numbers are complete, says Atta Tarar

Provincial Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that if 25 votes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members are excluded, "even then our members are 177 in the Punjab Assembly"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that if 25 votes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members are excluded, "even then our members are 177 in the Punjab Assembly".

Talking to the media here on Thursday, outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) , after announcement of the verdict on petitions against Hamza Shehbaz's election, he welcomed the LHC verdict and termed it a good omen, adding that the verdict would be implemented in letter and spirit He said that the LHC had neither declared the election of Hamza Shehbaz void nor ordered new elections. He said that the court had also not removed Hamza Shehbaz from his office; rather it gave protection to the steps taken by him.

He said that the PML-N coalition government enjoyed a majority of nine votes in the current situation.

He expressed hope that they would also win this run of elections.

He said that if someone tried to create a law and order situation in the Punjab Assembly session, then it would be a contempt of the court. He said that many unpleasant incidents took place during the previous session, but this time those attempting any such things would have to face six-month punishment.

He commented that the PTI members were celebrating (the verdict) on the one hand, and they had announced filing an appeal against the verdict on the other.

PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood said that Hamza Shehbaz was chief minister of Punjab and all doubts on the process would come to an end on tomorrow (Friday).

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Media All From Government Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

30 seconds ago
 Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Champ ..

Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

32 seconds ago
 EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade d ..

EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade deal

33 seconds ago
 UN Ethiopia investigators seek unhindered access

UN Ethiopia investigators seek unhindered access

35 seconds ago
 IGP chairs meeting regarding second phase of local ..

IGP chairs meeting regarding second phase of local body election

37 seconds ago
 Grandson kills murderer of grandfather

Grandson kills murderer of grandfather

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.