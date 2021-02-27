Our peace efforts not to be construed as weakness, says Asad Qaisar

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that our efforts to establish peace in the region should not be deemed as weakness adding that dauntless struggle of Kashmiris would soon take them to the threshold of freedom.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Rs 95 million a flood protective embankment project and Sui gas provision scheme of project of Rs 4.4 million in Pabini area of district Swabi.

The ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Minister, Shahram Tarakai, CM aide, Abdul Karim Khan, MPAs, Aaqib Ullah and Haji Rangraiz Khan.

He said that stance of government has clarified that we want peace and our peace-promoting policy should not be construed as weakness.

Speaker said that Indian government has unleashed a wave of brutality against innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley adding oppression of Indian would fail to subdue the courage and spirit of Kashmir people.

He said that we are a peaceful nation and wants to establishment tranquility in the region aiming prosperity and progress of the people.

Criticizing opposition parties, he said that government wants to stop horse trading and ensure holding of elections in a fair and transparent way. On the contrary, he said, Maryam Nawaz tried to win senate seat by dividing the nation and chanted slogans of Jag Punjabi Jag.

He said that ill planned policies of previous government created a quagmire of economic problems by committing corruption and misdeeds. He said that efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan are producing results and the country has started journey of progress and growth.