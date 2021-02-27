UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Our Peace Efforts Not To Be Construed As Weakness, Says Asad Qaisar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Our peace efforts not to be construed as weakness, says Asad Qaisar

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that our efforts to establish peace in the region should not be deemed as weakness adding that dauntless struggle of Kashmiris would soon take them to the threshold of freedom.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Rs 95 million a flood protective embankment project and Sui gas provision scheme of project of Rs 4.4 million in Pabini area of district Swabi.

The ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Minister, Shahram Tarakai, CM aide, Abdul Karim Khan, MPAs, Aaqib Ullah and Haji Rangraiz Khan.

He said that stance of government has clarified that we want peace and our peace-promoting policy should not be construed as weakness.

Speaker said that Indian government has unleashed a wave of brutality against innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley adding oppression of Indian would fail to subdue the courage and spirit of Kashmir people.

He said that we are a peaceful nation and wants to establishment tranquility in the region aiming prosperity and progress of the people.

Criticizing opposition parties, he said that government wants to stop horse trading and ensure holding of elections in a fair and transparent way. On the contrary, he said, Maryam Nawaz tried to win senate seat by dividing the nation and chanted slogans of Jag Punjabi Jag.

He said that ill planned policies of previous government created a quagmire of economic problems by committing corruption and misdeeds. He said that efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan are producing results and the country has started journey of progress and growth.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Flood Progress Swabi Gas Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

DHA discusses implementation of smart healthcare t ..

16 minutes ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

31 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

2 hours ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.