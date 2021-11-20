Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that with its policies aimed at future generations, the incumbent government was determined to ensure that every child's rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security were upheld

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that with its policies aimed at future generations, the incumbent government was determined to ensure that every child's rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security were upheld.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on World Children's Day annually celebrated on November 20, said he was pleased that Pakistan joined the world community in celebrating the World Children's Day 2021.

He said this year's theme "A Better Future for Every Child", reaffirmed the government's commitments to the children of Pakistan.

"In line with our manifesto, our policies are aimed at future generations. Our Government is determined to ensure that every child's rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security are upheld." The prime minister said that in order to ensure the protection of children's rights, his government had established "National Commission of the Rights of Child" and the "Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency".

The Child Protection Institutes are being established and various legislations are being introduced to eliminate child labour, he added.

Imran Khan said other welfare measures also catered for children include nutrition support to malnourished children, universal health care through Health Cards.

"We have also introduced single national curriculum. Moreover, social welfare programs through Ehsaas provide social safety to children against poverty. Most important of all, Clean & Green Pakistan" has been initiated keeping in view our future generation," the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister also called for reaffirming the pledge for protection of the rights of children in Pakistan and to provide them with equal opportunities to become productive citizens of Pakistan.