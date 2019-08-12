UrduPoint.com
Our Resolve To Solve Kashmir Dispute Is As Strong As Desire For Peace: COAS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Our resolve to solve Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace: COAS

LINE OF CONTROL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagh sector and spent the first day of Eid ul Azha with troops deployed there to defend the motherland.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said the government had initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis. "Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace." He said India was trying to shift the global attention away from the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) to the LoC and Pakistan, and for that purpose it could do anything.

"We must not give them any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in IOJ&K."The COAS said,"Our religion teaches us peace but also to sacrifice and standing for the truth. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, InshaAllah."The Pakistan Army is observing Eid ul Azha solemnly in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers living under Indian occupation.

