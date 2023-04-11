Our security forces stand like leaden wall in front of enemy: Samina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has strongly condemned the bomb blasts on police vehicle near Meezan Chowk in Quetta, Kuchlak, Masjid Road, Sariab Road.

In her condemnation statement, she said that the enemy wanted to sabotage the peace and order situation in the country, which would not be allowed to succeed in any way. Expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of officers and ordinary citizens, she said that the martyrs were the heroes of the nation.

The nation would always remember his sacrifice.

She also expressed deep regret for the loss of precious lives of civilians in the blasts and said that cowardly terrorists were targeting civilians which were highly condemnable. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that incidents of terrorism in the holy month of Ramadan across the country, especially in Balochistan, were condemnable.

This terrorism is part of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation is united and determined to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists and the determination of the security forces and the nation will not diminish until the last terrorist is eliminated, she said.

She said that anti-national elements were not tolerating the construction and development of the beloved country and peace and order and were carrying out cowardly attacks on unsuspecting citizens and security forces in order to achieve their nefarious goals which are strongly condemnable.

She said that our brave police force was performing its duties day and night to protect us.