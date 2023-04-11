Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Our Security Forces Stand Like Leaden Wall In Front Of Enemy: Samina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Our security forces stand like leaden wall in front of enemy: Samina

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has strongly condemned the bomb blasts on police vehicle near Meezan Chowk in Quetta, Kuchlak, Masjid Road, Sariab Road.

In her condemnation statement, she said that the enemy wanted to sabotage the peace and order situation in the country, which would not be allowed to succeed in any way. Expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of officers and ordinary citizens, she said that the martyrs were the heroes of the nation.

The nation would always remember his sacrifice.

She also expressed deep regret for the loss of precious lives of civilians in the blasts and said that cowardly terrorists were targeting civilians which were highly condemnable. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri further said that incidents of terrorism in the holy month of Ramadan across the country, especially in Balochistan, were condemnable.

This terrorism is part of a well-thought-out plan against which the entire nation is united and determined to thwart the cowardly acts of terrorists and the determination of the security forces and the nation will not diminish until the last terrorist is eliminated, she said.

She said that anti-national elements were not tolerating the construction and development of the beloved country and peace and order and were carrying out cowardly attacks on unsuspecting citizens and security forces in order to achieve their nefarious goals which are strongly condemnable.

She said that our brave police force was performing its duties day and night to protect us.

Related Topics

Terrorist Balochistan Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Road Vehicle Mosque Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

6 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

35 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

47 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.