Our Social Responsibility To Play Role In Unison For Country’s Economy: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2023 | 05:36 PM

General Asim Munir invites foreign investors to play their due role in exploring the hidden reserves of Pakistan and to fully utilize this potential as the country is blessed with rich mineral resources.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday invited foreign investors to play their due role in exploring the hidden reserves of Pakistan and to fully utilize this potential as the country is blessed with rich mineral resources.

Speaking at "Pakistan Minerals Summit" in Islamabad today, he said there are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realized through joint efforts.

He said we will ensure such an investor-friendly system that will ensure easy terms and avoid unnecessary delays.

The Army Chief said Pakistan's first Mineral Summit lays down new rules of ease of doing business for domestic and foreign investors in Pakistan as mineral projects are keys to success.

He said the government of Pakistan in collaboration with all the institutions assured the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council, which brings all the stakeholders on one platform.

He said it is our social responsibility to play our role in unison for the country's economy.

The Army Chief also gave references of various Quranic verses in his speech.

