Our Standard Of Professionalism, Leadership Par Excellence To World's Any Modern Army: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the Pakistan Army's standard of professionalism and leadership was par excellence compared to any modern army of the world

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the Pakistan Army's standard of professionalism and leadership was par excellence compared to any modern army of the world.

However, the Junior leaders of the Pakistan Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations, and world-class competitions across the world", the COAS said.

The Opening Ceremony of Multi-National Special Forces Exercise "Eternal Brotherhood-II" was held at Barotha. Special Forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are participating in a two-week long exercise, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Army Chief visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. He was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise by the General officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefiting from each other's experience against terrorism.

Prior to visiting Brotha, the COAS also visited Junior Leadership academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for training of Non Commissioned Officers. He laid floral wreath at Yadgaar e Shuhada (The Martyrs Monument) and addressed the participants of the Academy.

COAS remarked that "Junior Leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in Conventional and Unconventional Warfare."On arrival at JLA and Brotha, COAS was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation.

