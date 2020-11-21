UrduPoint.com
Our Success In This World And The World Hereafter Lies In Following Sunnah Of Our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(SAW)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Our success in this world and the world hereafter lies in following Sunnah of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(SAW)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Our success in this world and the world here after lies in following the Sunnah of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad(SAW).

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) brought a message of hope to the people when there was prevailing darkness and disappointment. Chiarman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony in Govt Postgraduate College Attock. Deputy Director Colleges Professor Usman Siddiqui, Principal Majid Waheed Bhatti, faculty members and large number of students were present on this occasion.

Yawar Bokhari said that development in the field of science and technology has made the life of man busy and there is restlessness every where but we can over come this anxiety and restlessness by following the Sunnah of the holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad(SAW).

He said, the Sunnah of Our Holy Prophet can bring a better change in our lives and we can become good human beings. Chairman PAC Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari gave away prizes to the winners of Naat Contest.

Meanwhile DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar while addressing a gathering which was held in connection with " Global Active City " has said that this project has been launched across the Punjab and the purpose is to prepare healthy minds. On the occassion ADC Shehryar Arif Khan, ADCG Chaudhry Abdul Majid, CEO education Javed Iqbal Awan, CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi and Distt sports Officer Waheed Babar was also present. Ali Anan Qamar said that this govt wanted to bring people towards healthy activities and for the purpose Global Activity project has been launched .

