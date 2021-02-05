Ousmane Cisse look forward to cooperation with Pakistani exporters

Director General of CIMEX logistics, consultancy and Import, Nigar, Ousmane Cisse on Friday said that he looked forward to cooperation with Pakistani trade institutions and exporters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General of CIMEX logistics, consultancy and Import, Nigar, Ousmane Cisse on Friday said that he looked forward to cooperation with Pakistani trade institutions and exporters.

During a meeting, Ousmane cisse briefed ambassador of Pakistan to Niamey Ahmed Ali Sirohey about the organisation of CIMEX logistics in trading and promoting imports into Niger, said a press release.

He also presented his regards to the Embassy of Pakistan for doing public welfare activities across the country. He requested cooperation with Pakistani trade institutions and exporters.

Ambassador showed pleasure on his visit and promised to disseminate the information among the concerned institutions of trade development and exporters. He also invited Ousmane Cisse for a business trip exploration to Pakistan.