Ousmane Cisse Look Forward To Cooperation With Pakistani Exporters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:44 PM

Director General of CIMEX logistics, consultancy and Import, Nigar, Ousmane Cisse on Friday said that he looked forward to cooperation with Pakistani trade institutions and exporters

During a meeting, Ousmane cisse briefed ambassador of Pakistan to Niamey Ahmed Ali Sirohey about the organisation of CIMEX logistics in trading and promoting imports into Niger, said a press release.

He also presented his regards to the Embassy of Pakistan for doing public welfare activities across the country. He requested cooperation with Pakistani trade institutions and exporters.

Ambassador showed pleasure on his visit and promised to disseminate the information among the concerned institutions of trade development and exporters. He also invited Ousmane Cisse for a business trip exploration to Pakistan.

