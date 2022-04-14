Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls on Youth to Join Protests

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan has called on the country's youth to join protests staged by his party to demand new parliamentary elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan has called on the country's youth to join protests staged by his party to demand new parliamentary elections.

"My youth, get ready, I will be out on the streets with you in every city until we do not force them to hold elections. Today marks the beginning of the struggle to find actual freedom," the politician said at the rally following the evening prayer in the city of Peshawar, as quoted by Pakistani news agency Dawn.

He told his supporters that he would hold the next rally in the city of Karachi on Saturday and urged them to take to the streets across the country.

"Everyone should know that this is not the Pakistan of the 1970s when the US conspired to remove Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (prime minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977) ... this is not the same Pakistan. The Pakistan of today is of social media.

The country has 60 million mobile phones. All our youth now have a voice and no one can zip their mouths," the ex-prime minister said.

On Sunday, Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament. The Tehreek-e-Insaf party quit parliament. On Monday, the lower house of Pakistan's parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif, president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), as the country's prime minister.

Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that new parliamentary elections be held immediately in the country to choose a new head of government.

Khan had earlier claimed that his independent foreign policy riled "foreign powers," particularly the United States, so they funded the opposition's no-confidence motion. The US Department of State responded that Khan's claims of Washington orchestrating the alleged plot to overthrow his government were false.