Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister to Give Big 'Surprise' in Public Address - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan will give a "surprise" during a public rally in the city of Lahore next week to prove that a puppet government is unacceptable, party spokesman Farrukh Habib said.

"It (Khan's address) will be a surprise plus... We want to give a clear message to (newly installed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif) that an imported government is not acceptable. We will not let this government work," Habib was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Geo news.

The spokesman also stressed that Tehrik-e-Insaf will launch a public campaign by holding a rally in the city of Peshawar today. Following this, protests will also take place in Karachi on Saturday and in Lahore on April 23.

Last Sunday, the Pakistani parliament ousted Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0.

On Monday, lawmakers elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

On the eve of the election a wave of protests erupted in the country. Thousands of people participated in rallies in support of Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. According to Khan, his independent foreign policy irritated foreign powers, including the United States, and they financed the opposition's actions on a vote of no confidence. The US State Department has since dismissed Khan's statement as untrue.

Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that parliamentary elections be held immediately, in which a new head of government would be designated.