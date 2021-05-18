UrduPoint.com
Out Break Of FMD Reported In Tehsil Pindi Gheb

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The out break of Foot and Mouth Disease(FMD)has resulted into death of many cattle,sheep and goats in different villages of tehsil Pindigheb causing huge financial loss to farmers .

Farmers from village Dhabola , Malo wali , Nilhad , Naka Ghulam Shah , Surg , Kharpa , Sora and suburb areas told journalists that FMD has suddenly spread in the area injecting large number of cattle , goat and sheep and in result many sheep , goats and cattle have died and many were in critical condition inflicting huge financial loss to the farmers .

The farmers alleged that they approached near by veterinary dispensaries to get some medicine or vaccine for their infected cattle,sheep and goat but got nothing as the veterinary assistants sitting there told them that no medicine was available and the farmers must arrange medicines at their own resources from private veterinary stores.

District Live Stock Officer Attock Sajjad Naqvi when contacted told this journalist that he was not aware about the outbreak of FMD and the farmers whose cattle and sheep were infected must contact him and then teams would be sent to the area for sampling and treatment.

