Out-going German CG In Karachi Calls On Speaker SA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Outgoing German Consul General in Karachi Eugen Wollfarth made farewell call on to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Wednesday at Sindh Assembly.

Both the dignitaries exchanged views on the matters of bilateral relations of two countries.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani appreciated his role in strengthening the trade and cultural relations between the two countries and wished him best for his new assignment, said a statement.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly presented outgoing Consul General with traditional gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and Topi.

