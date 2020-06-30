Out of 5,139 COVID-19 patients, 3,014 recovered in Rawalpindi

Out of total 5,139 corona patients of Rawalpindi district, 2,760 recovered as they were provided all possible medical treatment and discharged from hospitals while total 243 deaths were reported here and no death was reported during last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Out of total 5,139 corona patients of Rawalpindi district, 2,760 recovered as they were provided all possible medical treatment and discharged from hospitals while total 243 deaths were reported here and no death was reported during last 24 hours.

According to a district administration spokesman, 14,133 total COVID-19 suspected patients were tested in Rawalpindi while 5,139 were positive including 2298 patients of Rawal Town, 1050 of Potohar Town, 1137 of Cantt areas, 232 of Gujar Khan, 236 of Taxila, 63 of Kahuta, 33 of Kalar Syedan, 30 of Murree and 60 of Kotli Sattian. The results of 8827 were negative, he added.

Result of 446 patients is still awaited while the patients recovered in the district included 1316 patients of Rawal Town, 479 of Potohar Town, 631 of Cantt area, 151 of Gujar Khan, 117 of Taxila, 21 from Kahuta, 5 from Kallar Syedan, 16 from Murree and 24 from Kotli Sattian.

He said that 29 patients were tested positive during last 24 hours. 102 deaths were reported in Rawal Town, 38 in Potohar Town, 69 in Cantt area, 17 in Gujar Khan, 7 in Taxila, 5 in Kahuta, 4 in Kalar Syedan, 1 in Murree while no death was reported from Kotli Sattian.

He further said, 635 patients were under medical treatment in different hospitals of the district including 297 of Rawal Town, 105 of Potohar Town, 108 of Cantt areas, 23 patients which were brought from Gujar Khan, 38 patients of Taxila, 33 of Kahuta, 8 of Kallar Syedan, 9 of Murree and 14 of Kotli Sattian.

Similarly, 1501 COVID-19 patients were at home isolation including 583 in Rawal Town, 428 in Potohar Town, 329 in Cantt areas, 41 in Gujar Khan, 71 in Taxila, 4 in Kahuta, 16 in Kallar Syedan, 4 in Murree and 22 in Kotli Sattian.

He advised the residents not to visit the hotspot areas of Rawalpindi district.

He further said that the administration under its ongoing activities to contain COVID-19 disinfected 216 places of the district particularly the hotspot areas.

He urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He said, people must take precautionary steps for prevention against coronavirus, adding that all possible resources were being utilized by the Punjab Government to protect the masses from the virus.

People should avoid close contact with others who are sick. They should avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. It is better to stay at home which would help prevent spread of coronavirus, he said.