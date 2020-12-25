UrduPoint.com
Out Of Obsession For Power PDM Leaders Out To Dislodge Democratically Elected Govt: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Out of obsession for power PDM leaders out to dislodge democratically elected govt: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said out of their obsession for power, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were treading an undemocratic path to dislodge a democratically elected government by creating chaos in the country through their protests.

He said,"The 11-party alliance, which is known as 'PDM', is only 'democratic' by virtue of its name, but its narrative has nothing to do with the democratic norms." The PDM's narrative was 'ridiculous' as the so-called democratic alliance wanted to come into the power after toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through unconstitutional and undemocratic means, Shibli Faraz, who was flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, told a news conference.

He said the present government was a 'democratic' dispensation as it had come into the power after winning the last general election, which were held in a transparent manner and later verified by the international organizations including FAFEN (Free and Fair Election Network).

Unlike the PDM, Shibli Faraz said, the PTI had approached the apex court for recount of votes in four Constituencies which led to the formation of a judicial commission and later it was proved that rigging did happen in those areas during the 2013 general election. Likewise, the question [of election rigging] was also raised by the party at the Parliament, he recalled.

"Whether these political parties, claiming to be the champions of democracy, have utilized any such platform! Did they go to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or plead their claim [of rigging] at any legal forum or raise the issue at the Parliament and in its committees?" Shibli said, while questioning the PDM's credibility.

"What are the evidences they have," Shibli added, while asking the opposition leaders to make the evidences public, if any, to justify their claim of alleged rigging in the last general election.

