Out Of Order Commercial Meters Being Replaced Free Of Cost: CEO Multan Electric Power Company

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:33 PM

Out of order commercial meters being replaced free of cost: CEO Multan Electric Power Company

Mepco CEO Tahir Mahmood said out of order commercial meters were being replaced free of cost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Mepco CEO Tahir Mahmood said out of order commercial meters were being replaced free of cost.

Addressing a ceremony at Multan Chamber of Commerce here Tuesday, he said Multan Electric Power Company was being run on commercial basis, where first they bought electricity and then paid off to power production sources within 30-45 days.

He said they had in abundance of 50, 25 and 200 kva transformers, and factory owners could get them repaired from Mepco workshop after paying standard maintenance fee, however, they had problems in supplying transformers of 400 and 600 kilo watts to any industrial unit.

He said if industrial transformers went out of order, industrialists can get them repaired from original source of buying or revamped them through Mepco workshop after payment to the company.

The CEO said Mepco had extended fixed date of B-2 connection bills up to 25th of every month on the request of industrialists to ensure payment of bills within due time. Replying to a question, he said if industrialist extended cooperation, he would build grid stations at industrial area.

