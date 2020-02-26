Out of order scanning machine causing embarrassment among passengers

The RWP railway station passenger's luggage scanning machine has gone dysfunctional since 2 months.According to media reports, the people travelling within country through railway are feeling themselves unsafe due to faulty luggage checking system

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) The RWP railway station passenger's luggage scanning machine has gone dysfunctional since 2 months.According to media reports, the people travelling within country through railway are feeling themselves unsafe due to faulty luggage checking system.

The railway sources informed the media the solitary scanning machine installed at railway station is out of order since 2 months, that's why the passenger's luggage is not being checked.