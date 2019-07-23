Out of order transformer at Mangla causes 400-500 MW less generation: Senate body told

The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was apprised that one major transformer of Mangla Power Generation system has been out of order for last six months resulting 400-500 MW less generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday was apprised that one major transformer of Mangla Power Generation system has been out of order for last six months resulting 400-500 MW less generation.

The Committee which met with Fida Muhammad in the Chair was briefed on the installed and peak season generation of hydroelectricity and on the overbilling and unscheduled load-shedding by K-Electric.

The Committee summoned Water and Power Development Authority officials to appear in the next meeting and informed about the out of order transformers.

The Senate Panel was further informed that the WAPDA total installed capacity stood at 9,387 MW while 382 MW was generating by Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Currently, the average daily generation from WAPDA hydel stations was recorded as 5,191 MW and 252 MW from IPPs with maximum generation of 5,732 MW and 302 MW respectively.

The Committee was informed that some tunnels were closed for maintenance work resulted less generation from the power units.

The Committee was also informed that power generation depends highly on the level of water release indent given by Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

Members of the Committee observed that the units that produce cheapest electricity should be running at highest possible efficiency and the scheduled maintenance should not come in the peak power usage time.

Regarding over billing and unscheduled load shedding by KE, the official of KE informed that the company had 29 business centres across the city and was reachable to any and all customers through running widespread customer complaint call centres.

He said illegal hook connections in huge numbers had been removed and transmission lines were being replaced by ABC cables. The Committee was informed that all billing was done according to NEPRA guidelines and the system had a strong check mechanism.

He said that customer and NEPRA complaints had decreased significantly.

K-electric has transformed 6000 transformers including 2700 transformers in Karachi.

Secretary Power Irfan Ali told the committee that rest of the Pakistan was also following this and slowly the system was changing to ABC cables.

The Committee decided to have information from all power distribution companies (DISCOs) as to in how much time period DISCOs could have ABC cables and transformers in especially high loss areas.

The Committee members while discussing electricity theft called for a quantitative collection and study of data about the highest method of domestic and commercial theft and bring a well-researched proposal of whether the AMI meters were the solution or ABC cables etc.

The Committee asked the ministry to have a single agenda meeting on what systematic changes are being proposed and done in the power sector.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Agha Shahzeb Durrani, Dilawar Khan, Muhammad Akram, Secretary Power Irfan Ali, Chief Managing Operations K-Electric, MD PESCO and officials from the ministry and attached departments.