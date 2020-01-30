Out of Rs 1.2 trillion budget Rs 870 bn goes into salaries, Rs 72 bn to Local bodies: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that out of Rs1.2 trillion provincial budget, Rs 870.2 billion are spent on salaries, employees' retirement benefits, operation expenses, grants, subsidies, including Rs75 billion to local bodies and repair and maintenance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that out of Rs1.2 trillion provincial budget, Rs 870.2 billion are spent on salaries, employees' retirement benefits, operation expenses, grants, subsidies, including Rs75 billion to local bodies and repair and maintenance.

This he said while addressing the visiting 45 trainee officers of Training Management & Research wing of Batch 2019 here on Thursday at CM House, said a statement.

The proramme was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, Secretary P&D Shireen Narejo and others.

The chief minister said that the budget of 2019-20 was Rs1.2 trillion against with consumption of Rs870 billion went to salaries, retirement benefits, operating expenses, interest payments, physical assets, repair and maintenance and grants and subsidies.

He added that an amount of Rs 72 billion was given to local bodies. "Now, we have decided to introduce in reforms in local bodies to make more effective and efficient," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 23.2 percent of the total budget has been given to education sector, 13 percent to health, 12 percent to home, 2.7 percent to Irrigation, 2.9 percent to Energy.

He added that local government department was given 1.2 percent, agriculture 1.2 percent.

He said that the development outlay was Rs 284.04 billion, including Rs 208 billion provincial, Rs 20 billion district ADP and Rs 51.

5 billion foreign funded projects. "We have 1853 on-going schemes with 78 percent allocation and 852 new schemes with 22 percent allocation.

To a question, He said that the Sindh was the only province which has constructed two bridges on river Indus and an airport at Tharparkar. "We have connected entire Sindh with small and major road network and now anywhere one can travel easily," he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that all the Basic Health Units, except of Karachi and Nawabshah all have been given to PPHI and they all were operating perfectly.

He agreed to a question that the infrastructure development was left behind by making huge investments in Thar. "Now, we have started development of roads, water and sanitation," he said.

Talking about poverty reduction strategy, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was initiated in 2009 as UC-based poverty reduction program and now it has been expanded to 18 districts.

"We are also expanding it further to another eight districts through European Union funded `Sindh Council and Community economic Strengthening and Support (SUCCESS) Programme being launched with 62 million Euro," he said and added "people of this province, particularly in the rural areas are leading a difficult life with the lowest purchasing power." He urged the new officers to make up their mind to serve the people this province honestly and to the best of their abilities.