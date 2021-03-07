UrduPoint.com
Out-of-school Children Enrollment Campaign Starts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has started enrollment campaign across the province to create awareness among the parents to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out of school children in the province.

Balochistan government was committed to enroll maximum number out of school children at Primary level to raise literacy rate in the province under its "education emergency initiative", an official of Balochistan government told APP.

He asked the parents, teachers, political workers, district education officers and the religious leaders from the local communities to play their role for enrolling children who were not going to school.

The government had increased the education budget from Rs 40 billion to Rs 56 billion in the current financial year to bring massive reforms in education sector of the province, he added.

He said the provincial government was committed to improving the infrastructure of schools besides providing the missing facilities including boundary walls, classrooms, clean drinking water facility, toilets and IT labs in the educational institutions.

The government was working to enhance the total number of educational institution which was around14,979 institutions in the province, he said.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and ever child is in school under the programme of educational emergency.

