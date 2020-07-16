UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Out Of Total 1,825 Allocated Ventilators, 330 Are Occupied By Corona Patients Across Country: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Out of total 1,825 allocated ventilators, 330 are occupied by corona patients across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Thursday said out of 1,825 allocated ventilators, around 330 were occupied by the virus infected patients across the country.

According to the NCOC, there was no patient on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan. Total 3,321 patient were admitted in 733 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities throughout the country while 1,942 were in critical condition, it added.

It said the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached to 257,914 with 2,145 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Sharing the data, the NCOC said total 5,426 deaths had been reported with 40 during the last 24 hours. He said 178,737 patients had been recovered.

It added total 1,652,183 tests had been conducted with 24,262 during the last 24 hours.

It said 108,913 cases were reported from Sindh, 88,539 from Punjab, 31,217 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,402 from Islamabad, 1,750 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,322 from Balochistan and 1,771 from the AJK.

It said 36,733 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,241 from Punjab, 7,837 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,760 from Islamabad, 323 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,193 from Balochistan and 664 from the AJK.

It said 1,888 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,051 from Punjab, 1,120 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 156 from Islamabad, 38 from Gilgit Baltistan, 127 from Balochistan and 46 from the AJK.

It said 70,292 patients had recovered in Sindh, 64,247 in Punjab, 22,260 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,480 in Islamabad, 1,389 in Gilgit Baltistan, 8,002 in Balochistan and 1,061 in the AJK.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

60 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

1 hour ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.