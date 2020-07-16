Out of total 1,825 allocated ventilators, 330 are occupied by corona patients across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Thursday said out of 1,825 allocated ventilators, around 330 were occupied by the virus infected patients across the country.

According to the NCOC, there was no patient on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan. Total 3,321 patient were admitted in 733 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities throughout the country while 1,942 were in critical condition, it added.

It said the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached to 257,914 with 2,145 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Sharing the data, the NCOC said total 5,426 deaths had been reported with 40 during the last 24 hours. He said 178,737 patients had been recovered.

It added total 1,652,183 tests had been conducted with 24,262 during the last 24 hours.

It said 108,913 cases were reported from Sindh, 88,539 from Punjab, 31,217 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,402 from Islamabad, 1,750 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,322 from Balochistan and 1,771 from the AJK.

It said 36,733 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,241 from Punjab, 7,837 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,760 from Islamabad, 323 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,193 from Balochistan and 664 from the AJK.

It said 1,888 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,051 from Punjab, 1,120 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 156 from Islamabad, 38 from Gilgit Baltistan, 127 from Balochistan and 46 from the AJK.

It said 70,292 patients had recovered in Sindh, 64,247 in Punjab, 22,260 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,480 in Islamabad, 1,389 in Gilgit Baltistan, 8,002 in Balochistan and 1,061 in the AJK.